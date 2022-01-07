Betty White old interview will leave you in fits of laughter: Watch

Betty White's resurfaced interview with Joan Rivers after her death is making rounds on the internet.
Following White's death on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, fans have found an old 1983 episode of The Tonight Show where White leaves audiences in splits with her comic timing.
"Just a little jealous are you of the old cover?" Rivers asked as White entered the set in the interview.
"You would think you were the only cover girl in town. Did you know that I'm a cover girl?" White replied.
"I'm surprised, but probably yes," Rivers responded after which White showed a magazine with her on the cover posing beside a dog.
"And if you dare say, 'Who's that other bitch on the cover?' I will never speak to you again for as long as I live," she teased, later adding, "I am the one in the pink jacket."
Watch what happens next:
