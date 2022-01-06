'Kim Kardashian is getting serious with Pete Davidson amid Bahamas getaway': source

Kim Kardashian is only looking ahead to future with Pete Davidson as the couple’s romance is ‘getting serious’ amid their recent loved-up getaway to Bahamas islands.

Quoting its source, E! revealed, "Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He has been hanging out at her house more.”

“She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her,” the outlet reported.

Spilling their plans on making their distant relationship work out, the insider revealed, “They are making the distance work and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."

The lovebirds ignited dating rumours after their Satuday Night Live appearance, followed by a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm. After which, they made their relationship official in mid-November.

The outlet had reported, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes. She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."