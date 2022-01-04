Sunny Leone gets candid about challenges of surrogacy: 'You feel like a failure'

Sunny Leone recently revealed the she was absolutely 'heartbroken' by the difficulties in embracing motherhood as her surrogacy wasn't going 'as planned'.

During her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the mother of three said talked about challenging 'process of surrogacy'.

She said, "It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned.’

She also detailed her struggle while adding, “You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.”

Leone who welcomed twin boys with Daniel Weber in 2018 also shared that after continuous disappointment, the couple decided to register for adoption and adopted a girl.

“Because that other process was not working, this process is a ‘what if’ as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God’s plan,” she explained.