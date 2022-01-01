Watch: Jenifer Lopez relives her best moments from 2021

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez bid farewell to 2021 by taking a look back at her most memorable moments from the past year.
The Marry Me star wished her millions of fans a happy New Year as she posted a recap video of some of her personal highlights from the past year, including her rekindled romance with beau Ben Affleck.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 31, the Hustlers star shared a video and captioned it, “#2021Recap loading … #HappyNewYear”
She shared the short video clip with her 189 million followers, which featured a slideshow of photos including J. Lo’s numerous selfies and pictures of herself with beau Affleck.
The duo, popularly known as Bennifer, rekindled their romance back in 2021 after breaking up 17 years earlier.
The Grammy-winning singer, 52, ended her relationship with baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April, 2021, after two years of being engaged and a total of four years together.
