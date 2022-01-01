In New Year's address, China’s Xi stresses maintaining ‘strategic focus’

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday stressed the importance of maintaining a "strategic focus" and determination.
In his New Year's address, Xi said, "To realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will be no easy task like a walk in the park; it will not happen overnight, or through sheer fanfare."
Noting that the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee has adopted the Party's third resolution on historical issues, Xi said the party's 100-year achievements provide a source of motivation and its 100-year experience a wellspring of inspiration, reported Xinhua News Agency.
The Chinese president said, "We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain mindful of potential risks, maintain strategic focus and determination, and attain to the broad and great while addressing the delicate and minute."
