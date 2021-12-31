Prince William, Kate won't stay with Prince Harry, Meghan in US: Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready for their US trip in 2022 but won't be staying with the Sussexes in California, says royal expert.
Niel Sean said on his YouTube Channel talked about the 'growing speculation as to where and when exactly the Duke and Duchess would reside when they go over to the United States' and shared his reasons why their stay won't be with estranged brother and sister-in-law.
"They’re not just visiting one place of course, they are going to quite a few states," he began.
He added that “debate is already raging” as to “why or if the Duke and Duchess will make a call to that lovely place called Montecito.”
He joked: “Can’t quite see it myself! Can you? Sharing the bathroom, or indeed using the multi-blender in the kitchen, or in fact even the waffle maker that her Majesty sent over as a present!”
But as per Mr Sean, if William and Kate decide not to stay with Harry and Meghan, it would solely be because of the 'security reasons.'
"It is really more to do with the fact that they could not of course stay there, only because of security," he speculated.
