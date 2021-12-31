Shawn Mendes takes break from social media following Camila Cabello breakup

Famed Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has recently opened up on having a ‘hard time’ with social media at the moment, and has decided to take a break.

On Thursday, the Summer of Love singer posted a video on his Instagram and opened up on taking break from social media, less than two months after he and former girlfriend Camila Cabello announced their breakup.

In the shared video, Mendes expressed his gratitude towards fans for supporting him throughout and connecting with his latest release track, It’ll be Okay.

“I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” the Treat You Better singer revealed of his plan to step back from social media.

“But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on,” he added.

“I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me,” he continued. “A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it.”

In the nearly two-minute video clip, Mendes continued, "I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song (It'll Be Okay), and there lies honestly in it."

"I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it," he added.

The Stitches crooner concluded his video by saying, "I see you guys, and I see how much love you're giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you."

Mendes and Cabello issued a joint statement in November to announce they were ending their relationship after two years dating.