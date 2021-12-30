Here are 7 Iconic fashion moments from 2020



In the year 2020, there were a lot of noteworthy fashion moments- From Oscars Red Carpet to Princess Diana's Sweaters to Meghan Markle's last royal appearance to Lady Gaga's nine looks for MTV and more.

So here we go, the 7 iconic fashion moments :

Oscars Red Carpet AKA The Last Major Red Carpet



The 2020 Oscars put Hollywood splendour on full display and none of us expected the Oscars to be the last major IRL red carpet.

Fortunately, it gave us enough surprising and memorable looks to last all year, from Timothée Chalamet and Billie Eilish’s reimagined suits (Prada and Chanel, respectively) to Janelle Monae’s sparkling Ralph Lauren gown.

Princess Diana's Sweaters

Diana's graphic sweaters, which were recently recreated by Rowing Blazers, were among her most memorable ensembles. We were able to refresh our memories with all of her best looks in the fourth season of The Crown, and they didn't disappoint.

The Queen's Gambit

Another binge-worthy moment on our list is The Queen's Gambit. Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, takes us on a journey through the 1950s and 1960s, a period that is reflected not only in the sets and props but also in the clothing, particularly her skirts.

Kamala's Suits

In 2020 Kamala Harris became the first African-American woman and the first South Asian woman to be elected vice president. When Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, the media oohed and aahed over one item in particular: her suit.

Meghan Markle's Last look as a Royal

Meghan Markle was seen wearing an emerald Emilia Wickstead cape dress, a matching William Chambers hat, nude Aquazzura pumps, and a mini bag by one of her favourite designers Gabriela Hearst for her final public appearance as a working royal.

Lady Gaga at the VMAs

MTV Video Music Awards were filmed in outdoor locations in 2020 and Lady Gaga’s outfits will go down in history as the first “social distancing couture.” She wore nine looks and each look was complemented by a mask.

The Crown Revived Princess Di’s Iconic Style

The puffed-sleeve Emmanuel wedding dress, brilliant Fair Isle sweaters, and charming flowery gowns worn by Emma Currin in The Crown revived Princess Di's Iconic style.

