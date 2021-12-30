No decision taken about Hafeez, Shoaib and Wahab, says chief selector

KARACHI: Chief selector Mohammad Waseem has said that the management has not taken any decision regarding the future of Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik in the cricket team.

In an interview with Geo News, Wasim said that the selection committee is observing the performance of the youngsters before deciding about the future of these senior players. None of them was part of the team in the recently concluded T20 series against West Indies.

Lack of quality spin bowlers

The chief selector expressed his concerns over the lack of quality spinners in the country but added that work is being done to fill the void.

The 44-year-old former Test cricketer said that the performance of the T20 team is remarkable, however, there is a need to improve things in ODI and Test formats.

“Pakistan team has played well through the year, especially in T20s, in the shortest format, our team looks very settled. In other formats – Test and ODIS – we need some improvement and hopefully, by end of this season, we’ll [see some improvement] in these areas,” he said.



“Although our recent performances in Test and ODIs are good but overall ranking reflects that we need to do some working to bring improvement in these two formats,” Wasim added.

When asked which other areas he thinks need improvement despite a satisfactory 2021, the former batter mentioned the spin bowling department.

“We are good in fast bowling and batting, with good performers and ample backups. One area that needs improvement is the spin department, we are lacking there, I believe that we don’t have enough quality spin options as we used to but we are working in this area, we have our eyes on performers in the domestic tournament,” Wasim said.

World Cup plan

He hoped that Pakistan will continue with the same momentum next year but added that “we need to be realistic” because the team has to play T20 World Cup in Australia and the selection committee will approach the mega event according to conditions and requirements.

“We need to keep the conditions and requirements in our mind and decide what’s the best possible option for us going into the World Cup down-under. It is not necessary that the same group of players who have been performing in friendly conditions would be able to perform there as well, so we will have to keep things in mind. Ideally, the same squad should go but if we feel the need for any changes then we’ll surely bring them in the squad,” he added.

“A lot of cricket is to be played before the world cup in Australia, so we will assess the situation but I can’t guarantee who will be there and who will not be,” the chief selector said.