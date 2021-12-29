ICC picks Mohammad Rizwan in T20I Cricketer of the Year award nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has picked wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan among its four nominees for the T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

The other nominees announced by the ICC are: England's Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia's Mitchell Marsh.

About Rizwan, the ICC said he "ruled the roost" in the shortest format of the game this year.

"Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89. Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.," it said.



"He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi. With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein," added the ICC.