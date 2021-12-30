Katy Perry teases self-list for upcoming Las Vegas Residency

Award-winning singer and songwriter Katy Perry has finally unveiled the set-list she has planned for her upcoming Las Vegas Residency.
The set-list details all the 16 shows the singer will play at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and will be starting this Wednesday.
The 37-year-old singer shared it all in an Instagram post and it included a hand-written segment that played at the anticipation of fans.
There was also a caption alongside the post which read, "TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY."
For those unversed, the set-list covers a wide variety of songs, each a part of Perry’s different eras.
