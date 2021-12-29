Saudi Arabia to reintroduce social distancing at Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque

— Photo combo courtesy Saudi24News

Saudi Arabia will reimpose social distancing at the two holy mosques — Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque — for worshippers and umra performers, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Mosques decided on Wednesday.

An official source in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that it was decided that physical distancing measures be restored at the two mosques, starting from 7am on Thursday, December 30, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



"Social distancing will be applied among worshippers and redistributing praying areas and Umra performers on the virtual tawaf (circumambulation) paths in a way that ensures the application of precautionary measures in a bid to preserve the health and safety of visitors," read the statement.



Arab News quoted the source as saying that all visitors to the two mosques should abide by COVID protocols, including wearing masks, comply with the timings specified for entrance, maintain social distancing and adhere to the instructions of the authorities operating in the Two Holy Mosques.

In October, Saudi authorities did away with curbs, allowing full capacity at the country’s two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah for those who are fully vaccinated with the kingdom's approved jabs.

