Amanda Seyfried spent Christmas in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

Amanda Seyfried and her daughter are isolating after they were exposed to COVID-19 days before Christmas

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried and her 4-year-old daughter are spending holiday season in isolation after they were exposed to COVID-19 days before she was due for her booster shot.

The Mean Girls actor took to Instagram to lament the fact that she had to spend Christmas apart from her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their 1-year-old son Thomas.

“It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas,” Seyfried wrote on her Instagram Stories on Christmas day.

“It’s a (expletive) time to be in isolation and it’s happening everywhere,” she further said, adding, “I’m trying my very, very best to find the beauty, adjust to the reality, and make incredible memories of our barn holiday but it’s (expletive) hard.”

The 36-year-old mother-of-two concluded her rant saying, “Happy Christmas Eve to all. Hold the people you can hold tighter, even.”

Seyfried and Sadoski tied the knot in 2017 and share daughter Nina, born in March 2017, and son Thomas, born in September 2020.