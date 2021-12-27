Salman Khan refused to do ‘Chak De! India’ because of THIS reason

Salman Khan says one of the reasons to give up the film was to safeguard his Pakistani fans’ feelings

Salman Khan has starred in many blockbuster films but he’s also lost many hits to his contemporaries, including 2007’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India.

However, Salman does not regret it and in a 2007 interview with The Indian Express revealed that one of his reasoning behind rejecting the Aditya Chopra film was to safeguard his Pakistani and Bangladeshi fans’ feelings.

The Dabangg actor had said, “I don't regret not doing the film but I agree that my judgement about it was wrong.”

He had gone on to explain ,“I had a problem with the climax. My reasoning was that if you lose to Pakistan then you also have to win with Pakistan. I also had a problem with the title. I wish they hadn't added India to the title. I felt our fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh might feel bad.”

Chak De! India starred SRK as a disgraced hockey player who goes on to coach the Indian women’s hockey team to a world cup victory.