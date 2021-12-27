PSL 2022: Netizens curious about new anthem

KARACHI: With fans eager to watch their favourite players in action during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven, netizens flooded the internet with posts seeking details about the new anthem of the league.
As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following an opening ceremony on January 27, defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium at 7pm.
Let's take a look at some of these tweets:
A netizen said: "The whole Pakistan want Ali Zafar to sing the PSL-7 anthem."
Expressing his feeling, Falak Bukhari said: “Zero expectations from PSL Anthem.”
BLACKLISTER shared some pictures to express his emotion about the wait for the PSL-7 anthem.
