Katrina Kaif shares PDA-filled photo with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate first Christmas together

Newlywed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif treated her millions of fans with a loved-up photo with husband Vicky Kaushal as the couple celebrated their first Christmas together after their wedding earlier this month.
The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and delighted her fans with a PDA-filled photo and wished them a very happy Christmas.
In the stunning photo, Vicky Kaushal can be seen tightly hugging Katrina as they pose for the camera with a Christmas tree in the background.
She wrote “Merry Christmas”.
The adorable photo has received over 4.3 million hearts within no time.
The Raazi actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted the same photo with similar caption.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has crossed 60 million followers on Instagram days after she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal.
