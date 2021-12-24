BTS singer Jungkook says he is still a ‘warm-hearted’ person who trusts easily

BTS member Jungkook, while reflecting on his personal growth since his debut in 2013, expressed that he is still 'warm-hearted'.
The youngest in the septet was just 15-year-old when he stepped into the insanely fast and challenging world of K-pop.
During his recent interview with Vogue Korea, the Euphoria hit-maker expressed that he thinks so much about him has changed as he went through many different experiences throughout his career.
However, there is one thing that remained same all these years.
The 24-year-old singer said, “Just like when I was little, I am still warm-hearted and trust people well.” (Translated into English)
“I give my all to those I love until they break my heart,” he added.
“My members acknowledged this. Sometimes, I worry that something will happen, but fortunately, I have my members to lean on,” he explained. “But if I depend on them too much, it would be like I’m hiding behind them, so I need to find a balance.”
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says her 8-10-minute-long was 'crucial'
Germany's Madame Tussauds received criticism over Rihanna's Christmas-themed wax figure
Zendaya was 'stressed' for beau Tom Holland
Daniel Craig says James Bond films should only be watched in cinemas
Adnan Siddiqui was left star-struck on Thursday night after attending AR Rahman’s concert in Dubai
Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal slammed James Franco’s first statement in four years since their accusations