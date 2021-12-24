Queen to speak to nation in Christmas Broadcast Saturday

The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II will speak to the nation in her annual Christmas Broadcast on Saturday, December 25.



She will follow in the footsteps of her grandfather King George V, who delivered the first Christmas Broadcast from Sandringham via radio in 1932.

The palace said on its Twitter handle, “Tomorrow The Queen will speak to the nation in her annual Christmas Broadcast.

“In 1932 King George V, Her Majesty's grandfather, delivered the first Christmas Broadcast from Sandringham via radio, saying: ‘I speak now from my home and from my heart to you all’.

The outbreak of war in 1939 firmly established the Royal Christmas Broadcast.

With large parts of the world facing an uncertain future, the King offered a message of reassurance.

When the Queen succeeded her father in 1952, she spoke of her intention to continue the tradition.