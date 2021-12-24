Jaden Smith reveals he gained 10-pound weight amid parents’ ‘intervention’

Jaden Smith reveals that he gained 10-pound weight with the help of his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

During his conversation on Red Table Talk, the 23-year-old actor expressed, “I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes.

“That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body,” he explained.

The Life in a Year actor also stated, “10 pounds heavier now,” noting, “I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on my muscle.”

Back in 2019, the Karate Kid stars’ parents expressed concern over his strict eating habit. They said, “We realized he wasn’t getting enough protein. He was wasting away.”

“He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients,” they shared.

At that time, the Ninety singer appeared annoyed with his parents for publically talking about their ‘intervention’ in Smith’s diet.

However, during his recent chat, the After Earth actor seemed pretty satisfied with a better grip on his nutritional intake.