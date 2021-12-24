Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feature in Kris Jenner’s song ‘Jingle Bells’

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker have teamed up with Kris Jenner for track Jingle Bells before the annual Christmas party.
Kris Jenner released the song on Friday.
Khloe Kardashian turned to Twitter and shared the link of her mother’s song Jingle Bells with its cover photo.
In another tweet, Khloe called her mother “My Queen”.
She further tweeted, “My early Christmas gift from my mom.”
Khloe also took to Instagram and shared the same Jingle Bells cover, saying “There’s a new Christmas legend in town.”
Commenting on the post, Kourtney said, “Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells) but don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner.”
The Jingle Bells by Kris Jenner, 66 has received massive applause from the fans.
