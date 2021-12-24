KARACHI: A video clip of Pakistani batter Azam Khan dancing at his brother’s wedding has gone viral with some internet users saying he is a multitalented person who “can bat, can keep, can sing, can dance, is a guitarist and the second-best spin hitter in the world.”



Azam Khan, the son of Pakistan's legendary former cricketer Moin Khan, has represneted the national team as well after playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Azam’s brother Owais is getting married to actor Maryam Ansari, sister of another actor, Ali Ansari. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony.

In one of the videos going viral on the internet, Moin Khan can also be seen shaking a leg with Ali Ansari at the Barat ceremony which was held earlier this week.





At the event, Mariam wore a beautiful carrot-colored lehenga adorned with gold embroidery while Owais wore black pants and a coat.

Ali Ansari has been a part of a string of hit drama serials broadcast on Geo Entertainment while his sister, Maryam Ansari, has also acted in several high-profile drama serials.

Here’ show social media users are responding to Azam Khan’s dance:















