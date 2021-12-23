Mariam Ansari dances down the aisle with husband Owais Khan: Watch

File Footage

TV actor Mariam Ansari finally got married on Wednesday, December 22, months after tying the knot in February and the bride could hardly keep calm!

Mariam, who signed her nikkah with Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan earlier this year, went the unconventional route and combined her mehndi and shaadi events for a shendi, where she danced the night away with her groom and close friends.

The bride opted for a traditional red Zuria Dor outfit for her big day, while the groom wore a black outfit with a blingy jacket and a traditional red kulla.

In attendance were Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé Saboor Aly, as well as actors Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Kinza Hashmi and viral Instagram star Dananeer Mobeen.



