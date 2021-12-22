Hilary Duff celebrates two-year wedding anniversary with Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma marked their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 21

Love is still very much in the air for Hilary Duff after two years of being blissfully married to Matthew Koma.

The couple marked their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 21, taking to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos with loving captions dedicated to each other.

Referring to Koma as “the guy of my dreams”, Duff shared throwback pictures and videos of their wedding celebrations.

She also penned the monikers she has for him: “Papa bear. Best friend. Good human. That’s all.”

Koma, on the other hand, was a bit early on the dedication front, addressing a lengthy note to Duff four days before their anniversary.

“Two years of hypnosis and a good enough coffee game to convince this gem to stay married to me,” he quipped.

Praising Duff as the ‘greatest mom in the world’ to their kids, Koma added, “I truly get to do this life thing with the raddest person I’ve ever met… I don’t know what I got right in the last life, but I’m so hashtag grateful we get to grow, navigate, and #livelaughlove...”

The couple share two daughters, Banks Violet Bair and Mae James Bair, as well as Duff’s son, Luca Cruz Comrie, from her marriage to Mike Comrie.