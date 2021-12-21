Sana Javed pens loving birthday note for ‘amazing’ husband Umair Jaswal: Read

Sana Javed was all heart-eyes for her husband Umair Jaswal as he celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday

Sana Javed was all heart-eyes for her husband Umair Jaswal as he celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, December 20.

The Khaani starlet took to Instagram on Monday to share a loved-up photo with Jaswal with an equally loving caption to go with it.

“Happy birthday to my amazing husband,” she wrote, before deeming herself a ‘lucky girl’ to have “found a best friend and a husband in the same person.”

She went on to thank Jaswal for being in her life.



The couple is seen posing up a storm in the photo while dressed down in comfy hoodies and joggers in Dubai.

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tied the knot in October 2020 in an small ceremony after keeping their romance carefully under wraps for some time.