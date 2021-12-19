Member of 'anti-Meghan Markle hate group' exposed

Multiple hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle have been exposed by an expert.
Christopher Bouzy, who runs botsentinel.com , on Friday took to social media and revealed that the person behind Twitter and YouTube accounts known for demonizing the Duchess of Sussex, is calling him a "stalker."
The tweet read, "This person, who is an original member of an anti-Meghan Markle hate group, and operates a Twitter account and YouTube channel dedicated to hating Meghan Markle, is calling me a "stalker" for exposing hate accounts. Apparently, she never looked at her own YouTube channel."
Marlene Koenig, an expert on the British royalty, while replying to his tweet said, "She lies, she provides disinformation and uses her platform to attack two people, day and day out - and she makes money doing it."
Katrina Kaif shared a closer look at her mehendi design on her Instagram account
Priyanka Chopra marked 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style by keeping her Indian traditions intact
Director Kabir Khan revealed Deepika Padukone's reaction to the film when she saw it for the first time
Prince Charles and Prince Harry have had trouble with their relationship after the Duke of Sussex made his royal exit...
Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re
Cardi B joined hands with Real Women Are earlier this year to launch a limited edition of her dolls