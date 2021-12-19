Chris Noth’s wife ‘very upset’ by sexual assault accusations against him

According to sources, Noth's wife has been blindsided by the allegations against him

Sex and the City star Chris Noth's wife Tara Wilson is reportedly 'very upset' after the actor was accused of sexual assault earlier this week.

A source close to the family told The US Sun that Wilson “is not doing very well” in the wake of the accusations against her husband, with whom she shares two children.

The news hit especially hard for Wilson after one of the three accusers quoted Noth saying that “monogamy is a sham” despite being married to Wilson at the time.

“He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn’t know,” a friend was quoted by The Sun.

“If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset… she’s not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown,” they added.

Noth, who found fame as Mr Big on SATC, has been dropped from his agency, A3 Artists Agency, after the allegations surfaced.

“Chris Noth is no longer a client,” an A3 spokesperson told Deadline on Friday.