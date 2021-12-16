File photo

ST JOHN’S, Antigua: Five more West Indian squad members have tested positive for COVID-19, West Indies Cricket confirmed Thursday, just hours before the final of the three-match T20 series against Pakistan was scheduled to take place.



"Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, and Team Physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)," the statement said.



All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by medical officials.



They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they test negative for coronavirus.

With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to COVID-19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), CWI and PCB officials will be meeting on Thursday morning, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue or not.

Tour schedule

December 13: 1st T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 63 runs

December 14: 2nd T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 9 runs

December 16: 3rd T20I, Karachi

December 18: 1st ODI, Karachi

December 20: 2nd ODI, Karachi

December 22: 3rd ODI, Karachi