KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Tuesday recommended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow free entry into the stadium during the ongoing series against West Indies.

Talking to journalists at the National Stadium in Karachi, Asad Umar said that he has asked the PCB that this series was not meant for making money.

“Entry should be free for such series,” said the federal minister.

Asad Umar said that he was shocked to see a limited number of fans in the stadium during the match.

“I am happy to see the restoration of international cricket at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK),” said the minister.

Fewer than expected fans at National Stadium



A day earlier, contrary to the expectations, the number of spectators at the NSK to witness the first T20 International between Pakistan and West Indies was quite low.

It was expected that the Karachiites would turn up in large numbers to witness the match. It was a working day on Monday and that could be the reason for the low attendance at the stadium which will host the two remaining T20Is and three ODIs until December 22.

According to a PCB source, ticket sale was also not satisfactory.

But it was strange to see that those fans who came to the venue for the first T20 International also were not treated well. They were seen waiting in queues for a long time at the gates. Even at 5:45pm, just 15 minutes before the start of the game, the gates had not been opened.

“The organisers should correct their affairs. We have been waiting for a long time for the gates to open,” Saad Khan, a student, had told ‘The News’ in front of Gate No13. When this correspondent asked a police constable why gates were not being opened he said they themselves were waiting for the gates to be opened.

However, some fans had demanded that the ticket prices should be reduced so that everyone could afford it.

