Thai dance form ‘nora’ gets UNESCO heritage status

Narathiwat, Thailand: Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO´s prestigious heritage list.



The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand´s southernmost provinces for centuries.

Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name.

The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.

UNESCO on Wednesday officially listed nora as Thailand´s "Intangible Cultural Heritage" -- a move that could potentially bring more global recognition to a dance typically only seen in small village gatherings in the kingdom´s south.

In Narathiwat province´s Su-ngai Padi district -- not far from Malaysia´s border -- young dancers on Saturday carefully pulled on their costumes, with lines of beads strung together in a kaleidoscopic display of colours and patterns.

The backs of their dress pieces swooped upwards, mimicking a bird´s tail.

"Nora is important to southerners for two reasons -- first, it is for entertainment... the dance conveys messages which teaches people to do good for good karma," said Vichien Rattanaboono, president of the province´s dance group.

"And second, it is about ceremony and beliefs. Manora will be performed during ceremonies to show respect to our teachers and parents. It´s to show our gratitude," he said.