Britney Spears surprises fiancé Sam Asghari with cryptic post about pregnancy

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears has sparked pregnancy rumours with her cryptic post nearly a month after court ruled to end her conservatorship.



Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer shared a video showcasing Britney facing away from the camera as she cradles and bottle feeds the mysterious new arrival.

Britney posted the video with cryptic note.

Tagging her fiancé Sam Asghari, she wrote “New addition to the family. guess if it’s a boy or a girl… thank you again baby @samasghari !!!!”.

Commenting on the post, Sam dropped numerous surprising face emoticons in the comment section.

Britney announced in September that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

She shares two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.