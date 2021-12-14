 
'Home Alone’ actor accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

By Web Desk
December 14, 2021
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 90s classic, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, reported TMZ.

According to sources, a police report was filed by the woman a day after the alleged incident transpired, claiming that Ratray “punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her” during a fight.

TMZ also learned that police were called to a Hyatt hotel in downtown Oklahoma on December 9 and that the couple had split up after the altercation.

Ratray’s rep, in a statement to TMZ, denied any physical violence, however, confirmed that a fight did break out leading to the couple’s breakup.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Buzz McCallister, the bully brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin, in Disney+’s film  Home Sweet Home Alone.