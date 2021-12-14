'Home Alone’ actor accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

Ratray, Kevin McCallister’s older brother in 'Home Alone', was allegedly involved in a violent fight with girlfriend

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 90s classic, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, reported TMZ.

According to sources, a police report was filed by the woman a day after the alleged incident transpired, claiming that Ratray “punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her” during a fight.

TMZ also learned that police were called to a Hyatt hotel in downtown Oklahoma on December 9 and that the couple had split up after the altercation.

Ratray’s rep, in a statement to TMZ, denied any physical violence, however, confirmed that a fight did break out leading to the couple’s breakup.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Buzz McCallister, the bully brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin, in Disney+’s film Home Sweet Home Alone.