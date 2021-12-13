Miss Universe 2021: Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu crowned the tiara

Miss Universe 2021 contest was held over this weekend in Israel where 80 beauties from around the world flaunted their gorgeousness however it was Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu who bagged the tiara.

The 70th annual event concluded on Sunday night, brining Sandhu one of the greatest honours as the previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned the 21-year-old.

Sandhu outshined Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira who were also among the final three contestants.

Meanwhile, the pageant was also boycotted by many contestants to condemn Israel’s misconduct of the Palestinians.

Among these participants, Miss South Africa, who was the second runner-up in the competition, was also not supported by her own government.

The contestants went through a number of categories in the pageant, including display of national costumes, swimwear and demonstration of public speaking skills.

While the stunning gold, silver and bronze gowns, adorned by the final 10 contestants left viewers awe-struck.