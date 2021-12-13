Pak vs WI: Head-to-head, who holds the advantage?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and West Indian captain Nicholas Pooran during the trophy unveiling ceremony at the National Stadium Karachi.-PCB

Pakistan have the upper hand against the West Indian team in T20Is as the Men in Green have won 12 of 18 matches that the two teams have played.

The Windies, however, had emerged victorious in three outings while the same number of matches ended in a no result.

The two teams recently faced off in a T20I series earlier this year in the Caribbean during which rain played a major role as three of the four matches were interrupted leading to a no result.

Pakistan won the second match by 7 runs in Providence with Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez playing a starring role.

Batting first, Pakistan had posted a score of 157/8, led by the captain's half-century. Hafeez was then at his economic best, registering figures of 1/6 in his four overs as the Windies were restricted to 150/4. Pakistan won the four-match series with a 1-0 margin.

The Pakistani side is in red hot form this year and would continue the winning momentum in the home series.

Babar has formed an unbreakable opening partnership with Mohammad Rizwan and a solid batting line-up alongside a bowling attack led by the pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi has seen the team win eight of their last nine T20Is.

Rizwan is the first batter ever to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, amassing 1,123 in 26 matches, while Babar has scored 853 in the same number of games.

In absence of their influential skipper Kieron Pollard, the burden will be on Nicholas Pooran to guide the team amid a severe blow to their preparations after Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers tested positive for COVID-19.

