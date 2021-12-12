Mahira Khan addresses criticism on her acting: ‘I am an easy target’

Actress Mahira Khan responded to all the backlash she faced over her acting prowess as she sat down for an interaction.



Khan’s co workers Nadia Khan, Firduas Jamil and Mehwish Haya exchanged demeaning remarks to Mahira in order to lower her self-esteem.

In an interview, the Humsafar actress said, “Jub mujhe pe baat aati hai sub aisay peechay partay hain (When it comes to me, everybody just gets on my case like that). I don’t know why?”

“Why do some journalists feel apologetic while appreciating me?”

Further adding, Khan revealed, “I find it so sad that I work really hard on my characters but I don’t get the deserving appreciation. I have to constantly prove myself, I am playing a blind girl in Neelofer,what do I have to play, next? A monkey?”

“When people comment on my acting skills, at times I want to ask them that what have you done, how sad of you to say that? I am an easy target because I am silent and don’t blow my own horn and I am not friends with journalists.”

Khan was deeply offended over not being appreciated for delivering the best.

The superstar wants to leave behind such a legacy that people regret pouring in derogatory remarks.