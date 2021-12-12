BTS wins Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year at Asian Music Awards

K-pop group BTS emerged as the big winners of the night on Saturday at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

K-pop group BTS emerged as the big winners of the night on Saturday at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, reported Variety.

Known as MAMA, the ceremony marked the region’s largest music awards event and was available to watch as a global live stream telecast on YouTube.

The smash hit septet picked up nine awards during the night, including four major awards; album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and worldwide icon of the year.

The Butter hitmakers accepted the awards with a heartfelt speech, saying, “For all of those who had difficult times this year, to share strength and comfort, we tried new things in making music and we worked really hard.”

“Butter and Permission to Dance gained enormous love this year, we will share this honour with everyone who worked hard to make great music and performances with us.”