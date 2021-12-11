Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker set couple goals with their cosy night out

Kendall Jenner stole the spotlight as she arrived at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert with her beau Devin Booker.

As the event, helmed by Drake and Kanye 'Ye' West wrapped up, the couple was spotted leaving the venue in matching black outfits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum adorned a black coat over a black and white graphic tunic shirt paired with black pants.

She picked up a black leather hand bag to match with her dark ensemble while her gloves and heels completed the cosy nigh-out look.

The super model looked adorable with her arm wrapped around the NBA player who was spotted in a black hooded-jacket as he tried to maintain his appearance low-profile.



He was seen wearing matching top shirt and a mask, covering his face.

The duo have been going out for over a year now while keeping their romance out of the limelight.

During KUWTK reunion, Jenner explained her reasons for not talking about her relationship with Booker on the reality show.

The 26-year-old said, “Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly.”

“I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to (do that). I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know,” she added.