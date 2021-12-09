Kourtney Kardashian shows zero tolerance to unfair treatment

Kourtney Kardashian wasted no time to hit back at troll who accused her of plenty of plastic surgery.
A fan's account called @popcultureangel has posted a series of photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family from around the time Keeping Up With the Kardashians launched in 2007.
“The Kardashians before they became ‘The Kardashians,” the social media critic captioned the slideshow of the images., which attracted massive comments about the family’s before and after appearances.
One user responded as saying: "Only one who didn’t change was Kourt."
A handful of users agreed, one begged to differ. "Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them."
The Poosh founder does not follow the account but somehow got wind of the comment and wasted no time setting the record straight.
Kourtney Kardashian responded: "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. And you were just getting started."
