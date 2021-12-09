Katrina Kaif's wedding pics: Actress delights fans with sweet post about her wedding to Vicky Kaushal





Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday, has shared a series of pictures after wedding.

Katrina shared stunning pictures from Wedding to her Instagram with a sweet message. She captioned: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The actress delighted fans by sharing the first pictures from her wedding to Vicky Kaushal.



Katrina Kaif was looking stunning in traditional bridal outfit as she wore a red Lehnga, while Vicky Kaushal rocked white sherwani for wedding. Her wedding dress was narrating the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of new fashion. The actress gave perfection to her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

