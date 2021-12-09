Ed Sheeran to light up Empire State Building ahead of Christmas

Ed Sheeran is looking forward to have blissful holidays, lighting up the Empire State Building in New York with his Merry Christmas performance.

The Bad Habits singer is going to stage a stunning show with his five songs at iHeart Radio Pop Up party.

A special music-to-light show, featuring thousands of LED lights, has also been prepared.

The 30-year-old singer also appeared to be excited kick-off holiday season with a big show at the iconic tower.

In an extended statement, Sheeran said. “I’m thrilled to participate in this annual holiday tradition with Elton’s and my new song ‘Merry Christmas.'”

“I'm looking forward to celebrating the start of this holiday season from atop the Empire State Building, wishing a happy Christmas to everyone in New York City and around the world," he added.

The event will be streamed on December 20.