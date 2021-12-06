Paris Hilton looks stunning in her unseen honeymoon snaps

 
December 05, 2021
By Web Desk
December 06, 2021
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum looked amazing in their unseen honeymoon pics.

The newlyweds are celebrating their new life as a married couple at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort.

The superstar, who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum las month, gave her followers latest glimpse at her loved-up trip on Saturday, sharing pictures from her luxurious stay on Richard Branson's private Moskito Island.

Hilton set pulses racing with her stunning beauty as she posed in a blue bikini against a beautiful tropical backdrop in her new pic she shared to Instagram.

The reality star captioned the photo: '#Sliving in Paradise. My inner Aquarius can’t get enough of this private island, the ocean and this tropical oasis.'