Keanu Reeves says studio wasn't ready to introduce trans character in 'The Matrix'

Reeves said a part of the script was cut in 1999 to omit the androgynous character named Switch

Keanu Reeves revealed studio was not ready to bring in a trans character in his famous The Matrix franchise.

The actor said a part of the script was cut in 1999 to omit the androgynous character named Switch, which was supposed to be played by a woman in the Matrix world and a man in reality.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said, “I think the studio wasn’t ready for that.”

Director Lilly Wachowski explained in a 2020 interview with Netflix that Switch was portrayed by a female in both movie worlds.

“The corporate world wasn’t ready for it,” she said at the time. ” The Matrix stuff was all about a desire for transformation but it was all coming from a closeted point of view.”

Meanwhile, the fourth installment of the film, The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release in theatres and on HBO Max December 22.