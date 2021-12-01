Kajol Devgn voices for marital equality in Twinkle Khanna’s show

Bollywood leading actress Kajol Devgn is claiming marital equality with her spouse Ajay Devgn.

While giving an interview to Twinkle Khanna in her Tweak India show, the the47-years-old actress revealed that she manages the expenses with her husband Ajay Devgn.

The statement came forth when Twinkle asked Kajol that how she and Ajay Devgn split the bills to which Kajol replied,

“No, we’re very clear about this, Ajay and me, ‘jo tera hai who mera hai, jo mera hai woh mera hai (what is yours is mine, what is mine is also mine).’ Of course, bachche toh mere hi hain (the kids are only mine).’ I think it’s more about convenience, honestly. What works online is more me, and offline is more him.”