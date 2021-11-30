 
Meghan's new expected Tv role may create problems for royal family

Meghan is following in footsteps of Ellen to forge a career as talk show host

By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly considering to become a talk show host to boost her popularity.

The Duchess, according to report,  is thinking of following US TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey's footsteps to forge a career as a talk show host.

"Meghan was rejuvenated by the whole Ellen experience and came home excited about what a dream job it would be for her," the source told heat magazine.

"The idea of picking whoever she wants to interview while having plenty of fun and also addressing the topics she cares about is really starting to appeal - especially as it will boost her popularity."

Prince Harry's sweetheart  Meghan has  recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres show and shaded lights on  her and Prince Harry's relationship with other royals.