Meghan's new expected Tv role may create problems for royal family

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly considering to become a talk show host to boost her popularity.



The Duchess, according to report, is thinking of following US TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey's footsteps to forge a career as a talk show host.



"Meghan was rejuvenated by the whole Ellen experience and came home excited about what a dream job it would be for her," the source told heat magazine.



"The idea of picking whoever she wants to interview while having plenty of fun and also addressing the topics she cares about is really starting to appeal - especially as it will boost her popularity."

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan has recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres show and shaded lights on her and Prince Harry's relationship with other royals.