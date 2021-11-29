Ed Sheeran and Elton John announce release date of their new Christmas single with interesting clip

 
By Web Desk
November 29, 2021
Ed Sheeran and Elton John have teamed up to recreate Love Actually's famous doorstep scene as they announced new Christmas song collaboration, titled 'Merry Christmas'.

The two music giants have joined forces to recreate Love Actually's famous doorstep scene for a new Christmas song. The single will be released on 3 December, John revealed in a post to his social media.

“Just under a year ago, I called Ed Sheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here!” his statement said.

"Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 December with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and [Elton John Aids Foundation]."

The legendary musician also shared a clip showing Sheeran arriving at his door, in a recreation of the famous scene from Love Actually starring Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln.

The singer  revealed: "Our Christmas song, ‘Merry Christmas’, is out this Friday… It has sleigh bells – a lot of them."