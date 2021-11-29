Australia’s legendary cricketer Shane Warne injured in road accident

Australia’s legendary former cricketer Shane Warne. Photo: file

CANBERRA: Australia’s legendary former cricketer Shane Warne, 52, suffered injuries in an accident while riding a motorbike on Sunday.

According to the details, Shane Warne was riding his bike along with his son, Jackson, when he fell off and slid for more than 15 metres, News Corp reported.

"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident. Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain.

Shane Warne was taken to the hospital after the accident; however, after providing first aid treatment, the legendary cricketer was allowed to leave for home.

The report said that the former Australia spinner is still expected to perform his broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes, starting from December 8 at the Gabba.