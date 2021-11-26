English cricket launches anti-racism plan after Rafiq 'earthquake'

LONDON: English cricket's top administrator said the sport had been hit by an "earthquake" as he announced an anti-racism action plan on Friday in response to the Azeem Rafiq scandal.
The 12 measures unveiled by the England and Wales Cricket Board include a review of dressing-room culture, action to help non-white and less privileged players pursue careers in the game and a commitment to increased diversity on county boards.
"The last few weeks have been very, very tough for cricket," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison told a news conference. "It feels like an earthquake has hit us.
"The most damning part of Rafiq's testimony is that he didn't want his son to be part of the game. That is, for someone in my job, the most difficult thing you can hear."
Pakistan-born former cricketer Rafiq gave harrowing testimony to lawmakers last month where he said his career had been ended by the racist abuse he received while at leading English county Yorkshire.
Shakib also included in squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstring injury before being considered...
Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery
Shoaib Malik will leave the Pakistani squad in Dhaka today and will depart for Dubai to see his ailing son.
Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph
Geoff Allardice says his continued focus will be on "doing the right thing for our sport"
Final T20 match of series to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium tomorrow