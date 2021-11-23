Babar Azam gives credit to entire team after series victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam: Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: After whitewashing Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave the credit for the tremendous victory to the entire team.



Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by five wickets in the final fixture to clinch the three-match series in Dhaka on Monday.

In a post-match briefing, Babar Azam said, "Understanding your mistakes and learning from them is critical to winning games."

Azam said that he is happy with the performance of the team, adding, “They deserve the credit, but there is always room for improvement.”

He believes Pakistan's fielding and lower-middle order require improvement.

"The squad's fielding performance has greatly improved in recent months, and the lower-middle order has also won us matches," Azam remarked. "However, cricket is a game with good and bad days, and the team should work hard constantly."

He also admired the support of the Dhaka crowd in the stadium during the T20I series against Bangladesh, saying he was thrilled to see the stadium packed with crowds who were missed due to COVID-19-imposed restrictions.