Prince Harry, William’s ‘polar opposite attitude towards’ media analyzed: report

Experts recently stepped forward with detailed analyses regarding the approach Prince Harry and Prince William take towards handling the media.



This claim’s been made by royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, in a new piece.

There he touched on Prince Harry and Prince William’s ‘opposite views’ on media dealings and went on to write, “William understands that the newspapers and broadcasters are a hugely important part of getting the message out.”

“Harry cannot get over his loathing for the people and institutions he blames for the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.”

He also added, “He seeps anger at the press, in particular the best-selling newspapers. The relationship between William and Harry is irreparably changed.”

“And the odds are, given the splitting of households and the charitable foundation, the establishment of separate diary and communications staff, relations will sour further.”