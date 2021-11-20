Cardi B weighs in on ‘complete shock’ over Kulture’s posing skills

American rapper Cardi B recently reminisced over daughter Kulture’s posing skills this Halloween.

The rapper weighed in on it all while sitting down for an interview with E-News! Daily Pop.

There she started off by admitting, "She just knows, she just knows."

"She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like she just knows. Even me, I was shocked, like, 'Oh OK girl, where that come from?'"

The post in question was shared to Instagram on the 1st of November and included a collection of photos, as well as a video of Kulture’s fashion prowess.

Check it out below:



