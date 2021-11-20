Inquiry launched into Prince Charles’ charity affiliation: report

File Footage

The Charity Commission in the UK has officially launched an inquiry into one of Prince Charles’ charities.



This announcement comes shortly after the Commination received news of wayward practices being promoted under one of the heir’s charity drives.

The claim has been made by one of Prince Charles’ closest confidantes, Michael Fawcett.

The news revolves around the Mahfouz Foundation, which was set up by billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz.

The Charity Commission announced its intentions in a statement that read, "The commission has been engaging with its trustees since September after media reports alleged donations, intended for the Prince's Foundation, went instead to the Mahfouz Foundation. Some of these funds were then subsequently transferred elsewhere."